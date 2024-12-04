Juventus appears ready to make a significant move in the January transfer window, prioritising reinforcements in their defensive ranks. As the Bianconeri aim to strengthen their squad, they are reportedly considering the sale of young talent Samuel Mbangula to raise funds. The club is keen on securing impactful signings, and Mbangula’s departure is viewed as a necessary step to support these ambitions.

Mbangula, who made his debut for Juventus earlier this season, has struggled to secure consistent playing time. This lack of involvement makes him an expendable asset in the eyes of the club’s management. According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has already attracted interest in the attacker from clubs in Germany and France. While specific suitors have not been disclosed, the report suggests that a transfer is likely to materialise by the end of the January window.

The decision to sell Mbangula is strategic. Juventus must balance their financial books and make room for new arrivals, particularly with their focus on strengthening the defence. While Mbangula is recognised as a fine talent and being called up to the Belgium national squad, his limited impact at the senior level makes him a logical candidate for a sale that could provide the resources needed to sign seasoned reinforcements.

Letting go of a promising player is never an easy decision, but Juventus is clearly prioritising immediate success in their bid to remain competitive. This approach underscores the club’s determination to enhance their squad depth and quality, ensuring they can compete effectively in the latter half of the season. If Mbangula secures a move, it will represent an opportunity for the youngster to develop further, potentially in a league where he may find more regular playing time. Meanwhile, Juventus can focus on bringing in the experienced players they need to achieve their goals.