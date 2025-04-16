Juventus are among several European clubs reportedly interested in signing Hugo Ekitike, who is currently enjoying an impressive spell with Eintracht Frankfurt. The talented forward has been in outstanding form for both club and country, attracting the attention of top sides across the continent.

Ekitike’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and in recent weeks, he has also been linked with a potential move to Premier League outfit Arsenal. Given the level of competition for his signature, it is unlikely that securing a deal will be straightforward for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are believed to be in the market for a new striker, with speculation mounting over the future of current frontman Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian international is in ongoing discussions with the club regarding a contract extension. However, negotiations have reportedly stalled, and there is growing uncertainty over whether an agreement will be reached.

Although Vlahovic has expressed a desire to remain in Turin, he is reportedly unwilling to accept the terms being proposed. As a result, Juventus may decide to sell the striker at the end of the current campaign, particularly if they can secure a suitable replacement.

Ekitike has emerged as a potential successor, offering pace, technical ability, and a keen eye for goal. However, any move for the Frenchman would come at a significant cost. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Eintracht Frankfurt has placed a valuation of €100 million on the striker and appear determined to hold firm on that figure, confident that strong interest from multiple clubs will justify their demands.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Such a valuation presents a major obstacle for Juventus, who may be forced to reconsider their transfer strategy. While Ekitike’s talent is undeniable, committing to a €100 million outlay could prove financially unviable, particularly with other areas of the squad also requiring reinforcement.

Given these circumstances, it may be prudent for Juventus to begin identifying alternative targets. Pursuing more cost-effective options could allow the club to strengthen multiple positions without compromising their financial stability, especially in light of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Ekitike remains a player of considerable promise, but unless Frankfurt lower their asking price, Juventus may be better served by exploring other possibilities in the transfer market.