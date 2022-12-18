Juventus can now steal a march on other clubs by signing Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

The striker has been one of the in-form players in his position in Germany, where he plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, but his current deal expires in the summer.

The Germans have worked hard to get him on a new agreement, but it seems he wants out of the club instead of penning an extension.

This has opened the door for Juve and his other suitors to add him to their squad as a free agent, but the queue for his signature is long.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed the Germans have accepted defeat in their bid to keep him and will now listen to offers for his signature at the end of this year.

When the January transfer window reopens, any suitor that offers a fee that meets their requirements, they will sell him.

Juve FC Says

This offers us a good chance to add a top talent to our squad as we seek to improve our playing group.

Thuram has been in fine form, and the attacker will bring depth to us in that department, which will be helpful in our pursuit of many trophies at the same time.