German club identifies Juventus goalkeeper as prime target

Wojcech Szczesny has been one of the most important players for Juventus during the current campaign.

With the Bianconeri defenses no longer being as solid as in the previous years – especially at the beginning of the campaign – the Polish goalkeeper’s services have always been called into action.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the former Arsenal man has took his game up a notch, as he’s been performing miraculous saves on regular basis.

However, with strong performances come unwanted attention, as the big European clubs would pounce on the chance to land a top quality goalkeeper.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on the Juve number one, as they are hoping to add a world class shot-stopper to their ranks.

The Germans currently have Roman Burki between the sticks, and despite being considered as a reliable option, the Swiss has always conceded an average of more than one goal per match.

The source believe that BVB are also keeping tabs on another Polish goalkeeper who currently plays in Serie A. The man in question is Fiorentina’s Bart Dragowski.

Nonetheless, the black and yellow club consider Szczesny to be their absolute prime target.

The report states that such a transfer would definitely be a complicated one, especially considering the 30-year-old’s important status at the club.

However, TMW adds that this move could be the beginning of a Domino effect which could lead the reigning Italian champions to pursue a new goalkeeper, who could turn out to be none other that Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.