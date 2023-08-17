German outfit Union Berlin has emerged as the primary contender to secure the services of Leonardo Bonucci in recent days, following Juventus’ decision to deem the defender surplus to their needs.

The accomplished Italian player has showcased remarkable performance during his tenure with the Bianconeri. Yet, his physical condition has faced challenges over the past two seasons, leading Juventus to exclude him from their squad, with the intention of him seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Despite the Euro 2020 victory boosting his hopes for a Juventus comeback, the club remains resolute in their stance that his services are no longer required, and they stand by their decision.

While Bonucci initially rejected offers to depart Italy, favouring a move to Lazio or another prominent Serie A club, it appears his perspective has shifted.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Union Berlin has now positioned itself as the frontrunner for the defender’s signature. The German team holds the belief that they are making significant progress towards securing his services and remains committed to finalising the deal.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has served us well in the past, but he should be humble enough to know he can no longer deliver the performance we need from him.