Evan Ndicka has emerged as Juventus’ main transfer target for their defence this season and the Frenchman is continuing to prove he will be a good buy.

Juve has lost some fine defenders recently, with Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini leaving the club.

The Bianconeri bolstered their group with Gleison Bremer, who has been a good buy, but they still want Ndicka.

The Eintracht Frankfurt man would be out of contract at the end of this season and has interest from several clubs.

He seems to prefer to leave and try a new challenge, however, a new report on Calciomercato reveals Frankfurt still do not want to lose him.

The report says they will make a new attempt to offer him a deal and they are confident he will sign it.

Juve FC Says

Ndicka will join Juve over staying in Frankfurt, but we must offer him the best deal.

It remains unclear how much he is being offered by the Germans, but if he gets a better offer from us to move to Turin as a free agent, he will make the move.

We just need to contact his entourage and start talks if we consider him a key target.