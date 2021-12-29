German club makes the first move to sign Juventus target

Juventus wants Denis Zakaria, but their reluctance to make a move for him now could cost them.

The Swiss midfielder currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, and he would be a free agent in the summer.

Ideally, clubs would wait until he becomes free or sign him on a pre-contract deal by the new year.

However, he could leave Gladbach on a permanent transfer next month as one of his suitors pushes to sign him.

Calciomercato reports that Borussia Dortmund is serious about making a move for him and the German club have already tabled an offer to sign him next month.

The report says they have offered €8million to take over his signature next month.

Juve FC Says

Waiting for players to become free agents in the summer before signing them could cost Juventus some important transfer targets.

Clubs who are serious about adding players to their squad would not mind paying a small fee to fast track the move and Dortmund understands this.

Gladbach knows he is leaving them for free in the summer. They would be happy to get some fee for his signature next month.

However, if BVB cannot offer good personal terms, he could decide to remain with them for the rest of the season and get a better offer from another club.