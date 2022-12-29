Juventus sent Luca Pellegrini to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan at the start of this season so that he could get regular game time.

The left-back is one of their budding youngsters who they believe could establish himself in the first team, but he needs to develop more.

Pellegrini was excited about the move, considering it would give him exposure and help him play in the Champions League.

However, he has not been as good as everyone wanted and the Germans are not happy with his performances so far.

Their director of sport Markus Krosche said via Football Italia:

“Luca had some difficulties after a decent start and then other problems tied to an injury.

“You can tell he wants to do well, has decent pace and the right attitude in physical duels, but he hasn’t found the right tempo yet.

“He has to work on himself and do the things he was taught during training. It’s up to him to decide how his experience at Eintracht will end.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is one of the finest youngsters on our books now and we expected him to excel in his loan spell at Frankfurt.

However, things don’t always go to plan and we must prepare to have him back in the club next season.

But if he does well in this second half of the term, we expect him to get another club or even a permanent move to the German side.