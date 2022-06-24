Hoffenheim has entered the race to sign Juventus target and AS Roma attacker, Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Azzurri star has been on Juve’s radar for some time, and they could move for him in this transfer window.

He is an important member of Jose Mourinho’s squad and his current deal doesn’t expire until 2024.

However, every player has a price and European clubs have been keeping tabs on him.

Hoffenheim is famed for developing some of the finest players in European football and they are looking to make him their next superstar.

But in a boost to Juve’s chances of adding him to their squad, Calciomercato claims he is not interested in leaving Serie A, so his next club will very likely be in the competition.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo would be a good player to add to our squad, but his transfer will probably not happen in this window.

The attacker has delivered some very impressive performances since he joined Roma, but we need a more experience signing this summer.

This makes a move for Angel di Maria smarter. We can allow Zaniolo to play for one more season at Roma. Hopefully, he would develop his skills even further before we return to sign him.