German club set to beat Juventus to Serie A forward

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic means Juve will not be able to add Gianluca Scamacca to their squad in this transfer window.

The Sassuolo attacker remains one of the finest Italian forwards at the moment, and Juve might need to add him to their squad in the summer as a replacement for Alvaro Morata or Paulo Dybala.

However, the former Genoa loanee might have changed clubs by then with a new reporting linking him with a move to Germany.

Todofichajes says Borussia Dortmund considers him a suitable replacement for Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is expected to leave them at the end of this season, and they have already started working hard to find a replacement for him.

One of them is Scamacca, and they feel now that Juve has landed Vlahovic, they have a good chance of convincing the Azzurri star to join them.

He also has interest from the Premier League, but Dortmund will offer 45m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is another Serie A player that is destined to play at a top club. It would be great to see him in our squad, but we cannot add him to the group now.

This means there is a genuine risk that we could miss out on him, but he might reject offers to leave the Italian top flight.

Manuel Locatelli and Vlahovic have done so recently, and Scamacca could follow their examples.