The departure of Giorgio Chiellini means Juventus has to sign a new defender in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri would go into a season without him for the first time in 17 years and his quality means they will miss him so much.

The club, however, has to move on and it has been linked with a move for several players around the continent.

Arsenal’s Gabriel and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic have both been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium so far.

However, a new name has been added to the list, and he is probably the best long-term investment they can make.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri also wants to sign RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-year-old has emerged out of almost nowhere to become one of the world’s best young defenders.

His stunning form in Bundesliga has made several clubs circle and Juve hopes to add him to their squad.

The report claims the Germans will sell, but they have set their asking price at 50m euros.

Juve FC Says

Signing a top-quality defender will cost us a lot of money, and if he is young and established, he will cost even more.

Gvardiol has been a revelation just like Matthijs de Ligt was at Ajax, and we should be prepared to invest so much money if we truly want to add him to our squad.