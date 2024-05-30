Juventus is one of several clubs interested in acquiring Mason Greenwood after his successful loan spell at Getafe.

The attacker is departing the Spanish club following his impressive loan stint, but his future at Manchester United remains uncertain due to potential protests if he is reintegrated into the team.

Greenwood is open to leaving, and with his deal expiring in one year, this summer represents United’s final opportunity to sell him.

Several clubs are eager to secure his services, and according to Tuttojuve, Juve’s prospects have diminished with Borussia Dortmund entering the fray.

The Germans boast a reputation for nurturing young talents, having notably revitalised the career of Jadon Sancho.

Greenwood would welcome the chance to join Dortmund and embark on a new chapter, complicating Juve’s efforts to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood has been one of the best attackers in La Liga this season, and the Englishman will fit into our squad for the next term.

However, it will be tough to win the race over BVB unless their interest is not as serious as it is being reported now.