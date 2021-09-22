German giants fighting for brilliant young Juventus star

Federico Chiesa is attracting the attention of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild as reported by Calciomercato.

The Italy international joined Juventus from Fiorentina last summer and his first season at the club was a fine one.

He took his form to Euro 2020 and helped Italy win the competition as one of their most outstanding players.

His form at the Euros attracted the attention of several top clubs around Europe and Bayern remains keen.

The Bavarians are the biggest club in Germany and they want to maintain their dominance in the German game.

They have now made Chiesa a target with their manager, Julian Nagelsmann reportedly a big fan of his.

The attacker is also attracting the attention of Dortmund that has spent the last decade trying to dethrone Bayern Munich.

BVB has some of the best European talents in their squad, including Erling Haaland, but they still see Chiesa as a player that will strengthen them.

The attacker is untouchable at Juve at the moment, but everyone has his price in football and Juve’s financial struggles could force them to listen to offers for his signature.

He hasn’t made a fine start to this season, but there is still time and he has the talent to achieve that.