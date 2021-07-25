German giants ‘preparing bid’ to sign Juventus defender

Borussia Dortmund are preparing an offer to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Turkish international’s future has been hotly discussed in recent windows, with the 23 year-old not featuring as much as he would have liked, with Giorgio Chiellini, Leo Bonucci and Matthijs De Ligt proving difficult to dislodge in the battle for minutes.

No discredit to Demiral, but not many defenders are worthy of competing the with the above, as highlighted by the Italian pair’s heroics this summer in guiding the Azzurri to Euro 2020 glory, and while Juve are well aware that the former Sassuolo defender has the talent, they also understand that he deserves to be playing regularly, something we just cannot guarantee.

He is clearly not shy of options, with a number of clubs having been linked with his signature in recent windows, and a new potential destination could now be the BVB, with Fabrizio Romano claiming they are preparing an offer.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Juventus centre back Merih Demiral. Many clubs want him and BVB are preparing a bid for Demiral. 🇹🇷 #BVB #Juve Juventus price tag for Demiral is around €35m. Borussia Dortmund will decide soon, Atalanta still an option if Romero leaves. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

It could well work better in Juve’s favour if they were to deal with Atalanta, despite likely strengthening their backline, but signing Robin Gosens could well prove to be more important to us, than Demiral’s arrival in Bergamo.

Patrick