German giants set to auction off Juventus target

Juventus is one team looking to sign Erling Haaland and they can get their man if the recent report about his future is true.

The Norwegian is a goal-scoring sensation that cannot seem to stop scoring at the moment.

He has been one of the top scorers in the Champions League and the Bundesliga since he broke onto the scene.

Borussia Dortmund is the fortunate team that has him on their books, but this might be his last season with them.

The Germans want to keep hold of their best players, but everyone has a price and Bild via Calciomercato says they are ready to auction off the attacker in the summer.

The report says the Germans will use the next transfer window to sell him to the highest bidder and their asking price is 150m euros.

Juventus needs another striker and they spent much of the last transfer window trying to land one.

The window closed without them bringing in reinforcements, but this summer presents them with the chance to get another one.

If they can see off competition to get Haaland, they can be more confident of finally landing the Champions League.

However, Dortmund’s asking price for his signature is a fee that will be hard for Bianconeri to pay.