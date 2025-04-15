Juventus enjoyed a dominant spell in Italian football not too long ago, winning nine consecutive Serie A titles and making significant strides on the European stage. Between 2015 and 2017, the club reached the Champions League final twice and consistently outperformed their domestic rivals, establishing themselves as the benchmark for success in Italy.

During that era, the Bianconeri were the undisputed powerhouse of Italian football. Other clubs struggled to match their consistency, quality, and winning mentality. However, the landscape has shifted considerably since 2021, when Juventus relinquished their grip on the title to Inter Milan. Since then, they have not mounted a credible challenge for the Scudetto, and their dominance has gradually diminished.

Despite their historical status as Italy’s most decorated club, Juventus have had to watch on as Inter Milan have assumed the role of the country’s foremost team. Under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, Inter have not only reclaimed domestic supremacy but also enhanced their reputation on the European stage.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

German legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a respected voice in international football, recently commented on Inter’s progress and drew parallels between their current success and Juventus’ golden era. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated:

“I wasn’t surprised because I’ve been following them for a long time. Inter is a team that is often underestimated, not by their opponents, but by the football environment in general. Just look at how they’ve presented themselves in recent years, how close they came to the Champions League, in the final against Manchester City. Inter has become what Juventus was years ago. They dominate Italian football and do well in international football too.”

This observation highlights a notable shift in power. Inter have constructed a balanced and efficient squad capable of competing both domestically and in Europe, reminiscent of Juventus’ own run of success during the previous decade.

For Juventus, the challenge is clear: rebuild swiftly and strategically in order to return to the summit of Italian football. Restoring the club’s former stature will require more than heritage—it demands smart recruitment, tactical evolution, and renewed ambition to challenge the new dominant force in Serie A.