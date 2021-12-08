German report: Bayern Munich and Juventus working on a player exchange

With the January transfer window fast approaching, more and more circulating news reports are linking Juventus with several arrivals and departures.

Since the start of the campaign, Arthur is yet to unlock himself a starting berth in Max Allegri’s first lineup, prompting the media to link him with an exit from Turin.

The former Barcelona man is a technically gifted midfielder, but he’s yet to display his best form since joining the Bianconeri in a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic moving to Barcelona.

According to German news outlet Abendzeitung via TuttoJuve, the Brazilian could leave the club in yet another exchange deal.

The report claims that the Italian giants are negotiating a swap deal with Bayern Munich involving Arthur and Benjamin Pavard.

The source says that the German champions are not satisfied with the performances of the French defender, and at the same time, they want to bolster their midfield which currently lacks sufficient depth.

Pavard appears to be the type of player that Allegri would love to have. The 2018 World Cup winner can either play as a center back or at right-back.

Therefore, it’s a bit hard to believe that the Bavarians would be willing to let their 25-year-old walk out so easily while betting on Arthur who has been far from consistent in the last two years or so.