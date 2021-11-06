German report claims Juventus can land longtime target in January

Back in 2016/17, Juventus were incredibly close to landing Axel Witsel who was playing for Zenit St. Petersburg at the time. However, the Belgian ended up joining the Chinese Super League instead.

Nevertheless, five years later, the 32-year-old could join the Old Lady after all. The player is currently at Borussia Dortmund, but is running on an expiring contract.

According to the Bild via ilBianconero, contacts between the two clubs were made in the summer, but the German side was reluctant to lose the experienced midfielder at the time.

This was because new manager Marco Rose was adamant on keeping Witsel since both Emre Can and Mahmoud Dahoud were out injured.

However, once those men will be available again at the manager’s disposal, the Belgium international could be free to go, meaning that Juventus could have a chance at signing him as soon as January.

The source believes that Max Allegri is eager on pairing Manuel Locatelli’s grit and talent with Witsel’s experience in the middle of the park.

While the Bianconeri definitely need some bolstering in the middle of the park, one must wonder if the management can afford the Belgian’s wages. The player currently earns 9 million euros in gross.

However, if the club manages to get rid of Aaron Ramsey’s salary, there should be enough room for Witsel, especially with the help of the growth decree adopted in Italy.