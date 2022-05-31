While the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria appear to be imminent, Juventus are also working on other fronts.

After seeing out his contract with the Bianconeri, Federico Bernardeschi is heading towards the exit door. And with Federico Chiesa still working on his recovery, a new left winger is needed at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Sky Sport Germany via JuventusNews24, Juventus are edging closer to an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Filip Kostic.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Bundesliga side, playing a significant role in their march towards Europa League glory.

The source adds that Dusan Vlahovic is playing an important role in the process, acting as a sponsor for his compatriot. The striker’s contribution could be decisive as explained by the source.

The report adds that Frankfurt would accept an offer worth 15 million euros for the Serbian, as his contract will expire in 2023.

This season, Kostic has contributed in four goals and nine assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances, while also scoring three times and providing six assists in the Europa League.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Kostic isn’t the biggest name on the market, but this is the type of smart business that helped Juventus build a winning dynasty at the start of the previous decade.

The left winger is at the peak of his powers, and the reported sum is arguably a bargain considering his impressive capabilities.