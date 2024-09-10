Juventus are reportedly monitoring Schalke forward Moussa Sylla, but face all-too-familiar competition from Inter.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of Monaco who also had stints at Utrecth and Caen, before joining the 2. Bundesliga side this summer.

The Malian is off to a flying start in his maiden campaign in Germany. He already boasts three goals and an assist in his first four outings in the German second division.

According to Bild via IlBianconero, Juventus and Inter both sent their scouts to watch Sylla in action ten days ago.

The Mali international failed to find the back of the net on this occasion, with Schalke succumbing to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Koln.

Nevertheless, the two Italian giants could still keep an eye on the player, as they still seek attacking reinforcement for next season.

Juventus coach Thiago Motta hasn’t been overly convinced by Arkadiusz Milik who was initially outside his plans.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might need a new striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

For their part, Inter will be looking to add a new forward next summer once Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa see off their contracts.

So it remains to be seen if either Serie A giant will turn to Sylla.

The 24-year-old was born in France and represented Les Bleus at several age levels. However, he eventually declared for his country of origin, Mali, making his debut last March.

The striker is tied to a contract with Schalke that runs until the summer of 2028.