Following the departure of Juan Cuadrado at the end of last season, Juventus could be willing to change their skin on the opposite flank as well, leaving the door open to a possible Filip Kostic sale.

The Bianconeri signed the Serbian last summer on the back of his Europa League heroics with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 30-year-old immediately established himself as a regular starter on the left wing. He hardly missed a match last season.

But according to Sport1 via ilBianconero, Juventus now have more options on the left side, meaning that Kostic is far from untouchable.

Last season, Samuel Iling-Junior rose through ranks to announce himself as an alternative option on the left flank.

Moreover, Andrea Cambiaso managed to impress Max Allegri during pre-season following his return from a loan spell at Bologna.

The Genoa youth product can play on either flank but is primarily a left wingback.

Therefore, the German source claims that Juventus are open to selling Kostic. The Bianconeri spent around 12 million euros to sign him 12 months ago, so they would be holding out for a similar figure.

The report adds that the former Frankfurt star has offers from Germany, England and Turkey. Moreover, Saudi Pro League clubs could enter the fray.

The Serbian international player has a contract with the Old Lady that runs until 2026.