With the Champions League dream suddenly fading away, Juventus could lose several key players in the summer, and chief among them is Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has been in excellent form this season, cementing himself as an automatic starter in Max Allegri’s lineup.

However, the 28-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and he’s unlikely to renew in the lack of Champions League football. The former Paris Saint-Germain man can embark on a new adventure, signing as a free agent.

While a host of top European clubs are queuing for his signature, Bayern Munich has reportedly joined the fray.

According to famous German journalist Christian Falk, the Bavarians are interested in signing Rabiot, while identifying Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and West Ham’s Declan Rice as alternatives.

Falk, who is considered one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Bayern Munich, revealed the news on his personal Twitter account.

Our Story: Bayern are interested in Adrien Rabiot (28) @PSG_inside. other candidates for the midfield: Mateo Kovacic (29/Chelsea) and Dec­lan Rice (24/West Ham) @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 23, 2023

Rabiot joined Juventus on a Bosman deal back in 2019, but only started fulfilling his initial promise this season. He has thus far contributed with 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

The midfielder’s departure will surely leave a major hole in the middle of the park, and it remains to be seen how the club will address it.