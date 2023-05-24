Rabiot
Transfer News

German source: Bayern Munich looking to poach Juventus midfielder

May 24, 2023 - 11:00 am

With the Champions League dream suddenly fading away, Juventus could lose several key players in the summer, and chief among them is Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has been in excellent form this season, cementing himself as an automatic starter in Max Allegri’s lineup.

However, the 28-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and he’s unlikely to renew in the lack of Champions League football. The former Paris Saint-Germain man can embark on a new adventure, signing as a free agent.

While a host of top European clubs are queuing for his signature, Bayern Munich has reportedly joined the fray.

According to famous German journalist Christian Falk, the Bavarians are interested in signing Rabiot, while identifying Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and West Ham’s Declan Rice as alternatives.

Falk, who is considered one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Bayern Munich, revealed the news on his personal Twitter account.

Rabiot joined Juventus on a Bosman deal back in 2019, but only started fulfilling his initial promise this season. He has thus far contributed with 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

The midfielder’s departure will surely leave a major hole in the middle of the park, and it remains to be seen how the club will address it.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Report names four possible replacements for Allegri at Juventus

May 24, 2023

UEFA could also ban Juventus from European competitions

May 24, 2023
Pogba Injury

Agent insists Pogba still has a lot to offer to Juventus

May 24, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter May 24, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    Just flash the money and Adrian and Veronique will come your way like bugs on a summer night on a lit up porch.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.