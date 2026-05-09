Mirko Vucinic believes Juventus will prove too strong for Lecce when the two sides meet in Serie A tonight, despite the pressure both clubs are facing as the season approaches its conclusion. The former striker represented both teams during his playing career, giving him a unique perspective ahead of the important fixture.

Juventus have produced several strong performances throughout the campaign, but their recent draw against Verona has increased the pressure on the Bianconeri in the race for a top-four finish. AS Roma have now closed the gap significantly, making the battle for Champions League qualification increasingly tense.

With only three league matches remaining before the end of the season, Juventus understand that any further slip-up could have serious consequences. Roma are expected to continue fighting until the final round of fixtures, meaning Juventus may need to win all of their remaining games to secure their objective.

Lecce Fighting For Survival

Lecce also enters the match with plenty at stake as they continue battling to guarantee their place in Serie A for another season. The home side knows that a positive result against Juventus could prove decisive in their fight against relegation.

Because of the importance of the fixture, Juventus are expecting a difficult challenge despite the difference in quality between the two squads. Lecce are likely to approach the match with maximum intensity as they attempt to secure valuable points in front of their supporters.

Juventus, however, remain determined to respond positively after their disappointing result against Verona. The Bianconeri are continuing to work hard in training and know they cannot afford to lose momentum at such a critical stage of the campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Vucinic believes Juventus possess too much quality for Lecce to handle and expects the visitors to show their strength during the encounter.

Vucinic Expects Juventus Victory

Speaking ahead of the match, Vucinic said: “A very difficult match for Lecce. Beating Juve is never easy. The Giallorossi will have to give 100%, maybe even more. And that’s not necessarily enough, because Juventus is a very strong team and is fighting for the Champions League. They’ll come to Lecce to get the points.”

His comments reflect the pressure surrounding both clubs ahead of the fixture, with Juventus focused on Champions League qualification and Lecce battling to preserve their Serie A status for another campaign.