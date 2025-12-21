Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero is leaving the door open for a future managerial role at his beloved club.

The 51-year-old was at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening to witness the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Roma. He also donned a special jersey designed by Juventus in his honour.

After a long absence due to a controversial departure in 2012, the legendary No.10 has certainly been making more appearances at the club in recent years. Therefore, he was asked if his revitalised rapport with the hierarchy would lead to a prominent role within the management.

For his part, Del Piero didn’t rule out a return in an official capacity, albeit he opted for a light-hearted answer.

“I had it (the shirt) given to me, and I put it on, hoping they’ll let me do a few passes. It’s a great honour for me,” said the 2006 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via Tuttosport).

“A return in a managerial role? I’m slowly getting closer… Now I’m here on the pitch, putting on the Juventus shirt. I’m slowly getting into the mix; let’s see if Spalletti notices me!”

Alessandro Del Piero explains Agnelli family’s importance to Juventus

In recent days, Juve’s minority owners, Tether, tried to buy EXOR’s majority stake in the club, but the offer was swiftly turned down.

Del Piero wasn’t surprised by John Elkann’s defiant stance, as he noted that the Agnelli family has always supported the club through thick and thin, especially in the aftermath of Calciopoli.

“The offer comes because this is a glorious, fantastic club, one that, as you know, I love, and that so many people around the world love as well.

“Behind it, there is immense passion and a family that has carried this journey forward for 102 years; no ownership has ever been as long-standing and passionate as the Agnelli family. I experienced so many great moments, but also a dramatic one, like 2006 with relegation to Serie B. Yet the ownership was there even then, and that was perhaps the most important moment of all.”

“It’s easy to show up when you’re winning. The real strength has always been the ability to get back up. We did it in 2006, and we’ll do it again now, especially since another wound was reopened in 2022,” added the iconic striker.

Alessandro Del Piero (Getty Images)

“We must not confuse sporting results, the bitterness and dissatisfaction of the moment, with an extraordinary 102-year journey. In my view, that’s what John Elkann’s words mean. I like to underline it: they were there in the hardest moment, and they are still there.

“What happens on the pitch also depends on other factors, but this ownership has always been present, and it’s an enviable story, as is the financial backing, between investments and corrective measures. A family always driven by passion.”

Del Piero applauds Gleison Bremer & Francisco Conceicao

After the match, Del Piero recognised Gleison Bremer’s importance to the cause after putting on a solid display at the back on his return to the starting lineup.

“I had a chat with Bremer when I met him at JMedical three weeks ago and asked him how he was, because I know how important this player is. He has physical, mental, and tactical strength.”

The Juventus icon also hailed Francisco Conceicao, who scored the opener. He believes that the Portuguese is a vastly important player for the club thanks to his neat dribbling skills.

“Conceicao and I had greeted each other before the match, and I’m happy he scored. I hope it was a good omen.

“His unpredictability is crucial; he has the one-on-one skills that Roma are somewhat lacking. If Dybala or Soulè are missing… Players who can play one-on-one are crucial, especially in Italian football, where teams defend well.”