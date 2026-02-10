Dusan Vlahovic last featured for Juventus on the 29th of November 2025, with a groin problem keeping him sidelined since that appearance. The Serbian forward is regarded as the main striker at the Allianz Stadium, and his absence has been felt strongly over the past few weeks. Juventus have continued to compete, but the lack of a recognised focal point in attack has been evident during his time out of action.

Despite uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, which could see him leave the club at the end of the season, Juventus still view Vlahovic as a key figure. Both the player and the club would want his spell in Turin to end on a positive note if a departure does occur. His return could align perfectly with that aim, especially as Juventus are now playing more fluid and aggressive attacking football compared to earlier in the campaign.

A Missing Piece in Attack

Juventus were unable to secure a new striker during the winter transfer window, increasing the importance of Vlahovic’s recovery. His proven goal scoring ability and physical presence are qualities the team have lacked in recent matches. The Serbian has already demonstrated that he can deliver consistently at the highest level, and his return would offer a significant boost as the season reaches a decisive stage.

Former striker Giampaolo Pazzini believes Vlahovic is exactly the type of player Juventus are missing in their current setup. He feels the team’s attacking approach would be far more effective with the Serbian leading the line, particularly given how often Juventus now push forward and creates chances from wide areas.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Pazzini’s View on Vlahovic

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Pazzini underlined the importance of the striker to the Bianconeri, saying, “In attack, Vlahovic is a player that Juventus is sorely missing, he now crosses and attacks a lot and would be perfect.”

His comments reflect the belief that Juventus would score more goals with Vlahovic available. As the club awaits his return, there is hope that he will quickly adapt to the current system and make an immediate impact. Juventus will be keen for him to rediscover his rhythm swiftly, knowing how crucial his contribution could be in the final months of the season.