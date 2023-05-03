Club News

Giampaolo Pazzini praises Vlahovic for his performance even after goal

May 3, 2023 - 11:00 pm

Former player Giampaolo Pazzini was impressed by the performance of Dusan Vlahovic in Juventus’ win against Lecce today.

The Serbian ended his goal drought with a strike in that game and will now look to get more goals.

Sometimes, when a striker scores, their performance drops off, but not Vlahovic against Lecce.

He remained hungry and helped his team win as they bid to keep the victory intact.

Juve fans will be happy with his performance in the game and Pazzini was also impressed with it.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was a victory necessary to start again after this complicated moment, a difficult victory but with two positive notes: Paredes’ first goal and Vlahovic’s return to the goal, a very nice goal. After 2-1 the Serbian also provided a better performance.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 has struggled with poor form in the last few weeks and will feel he has suffered enough to get that goal.

The most important thing now is for him to kick on and score more goals for us before this term ends.

We know what he can do, and it is sad the goals haven’t come more often, but this strike will give him some confidence to bring more goals.

