Giampaolo Pozzo is one of the club owners who placed early trust in Luciano Spalletti, having appointed the current Bianconeri manager twice during his time at Udinese. That faith proved significant, as Spalletti used those opportunities to develop his managerial career and establish himself as one of the most respected Italian coaches in the game.

Now in charge of Juventus, Spalletti has continued to build on that reputation. He was appointed towards the end of last year, and since then, the men in black and white have shown clear improvement in both performances and results. The team appears more organised and confident, reflecting the influence of their manager.

Early Impact at Juventus

Spalletti’s arrival has brought renewed belief to the squad. Juventus have become more competitive, and there is a noticeable improvement in their approach to matches. His ability to adapt and manage difficult situations has already been evident in the early stages of his tenure.

The club are keen to retain him, and Pozzo is not surprised by their stance, given his knowledge of the manager’s qualities. He said via TuttoJuve:

“Spalletti? He’s a coach who can develop any situation, even in difficult situations. He’ll certainly get the team back on track with patience. I know him, I know his abilities.”

Looking Ahead to Next Season

Spalletti has already demonstrated that he is a very capable manager in the short time he has been in charge of Juventus, making such praise unsurprising. However, the real test will come next season, particularly if he is provided with a stronger squad to continue his work at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus could become even more attractive to top players if they manage to finish this season inside the top four and secure a return to the Champions League. Achieving that objective would not only validate the progress made under Spalletti but also strengthen the club’s position in the transfer market as they look to build a more competitive team for the future.