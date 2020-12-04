Giampaolo is ready to reintroduce his defensive leader for Juventus v Torino

Torino’s coach Marco Giampaolo, during his long career, has always stuck to some main principles, the four-man defensive line being one of the most important ones.

During his spell in Turin, Giampaolo had to change his habits, forced by a team which couldn’t fit his 4-3-1-2 formation, so he moved to a 3-5-2 with three centre-backs and two wing-backs.

Against Juventus, the Torino boss will reintroduce Nicolas N’Koulou as the leader of his defence, the French centre-back didn’t perform well at the beginning of the season, but Torino desperately needs his strength and his height to face Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Juventus stars.

Alongside N’Koulou, the goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and the centre-backs Gleison Bremer and the Brazilian Lyanco will probably complete the defence starting line-up.

In midfield, Giampaolo is keen on confirming the trio who faced Sampdoria on Monday, composed of Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty and Soualiho Meité.

On the wings, Giampaolo will likely choose two players out of the surprising youngster Stephane Singo, the Argentinean Ansaldi and the Swiss Rodriguez.

No doubts about the centre forward, the captain Andrea Belotti, who could be assisted either by Verdi or Simone Zaza, the former Juventus striker who scored a historical goal against Napoli during the 2015/16 Serie A campaign.