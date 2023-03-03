Gian Marco Crespi praised for his performance despite Juventus Next Gen’s loss

Juventus’ Next Gen was defeated by Vicenza in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Serie C yesterday, but one of their players stood out.

The Juve B team has had a good season, and reaching the final confirms this and shows why several of their players have recently been promoted to the first team.

As Max Allegri watched on, a report on Calciomercato revealed their goalkeeper on the night, Gian Marco Crespi, was in superb form for the entirety of the game.

It claims if he hadn’t had a good shift, the Next Gen team would certainly have conceded more goals.

He is now one to keep track of because he could get a chance in the first team sooner than expected.

Juve FC Says

The Next Gen players know the pathway to the first team is now open and would give their best in a top game like that fixture.

Breaking into the first team as a goalkeeper is challenging because coaches are loyal to their first choice.

Even if Crespi does not earn a first-team spot immediately, he could leave the club on loan in the summer, which will help to further his development in the long run.