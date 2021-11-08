Gian Piero Gasperini admits he tried to sign this player from Juventus for two years

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed that they tried to sign Gianluigi Buffon for two straight seasons while he was at Juventus, but the veteran turned them down each time.

Buffon left Juventus for Parma in the summer, having spent much of his senior career at the club.

He had a one-year stint at PSG but returned to Juve immediately to continue amassing games for the Bianconeri.

While at the club, he was arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and even towards the end of his stay, several clubs wanted to sign him.

Gasperini said it was obvious the World Cup winner was very happy at Juve at the time.

He told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Calciomercato: “He was very happy. We tried for two years in a row, but it is right that he explains it.”

Buffon will forever remain a Juventus legend and his loyalty to the Bianconeri was never in doubt.

This revelation by Gasperini would make more Juve fans appreciate his time at the club even more if that is possible.

He has been replaced in the Italian national team by Gigio Donnarumma and Juve just missed out on signing the former AC Milan shot-stopper in the summer.