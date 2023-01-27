Gian Piero Gasperini responds to rumours linking him to Juventus

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is one of the managers being linked with a move to Juventus as a replacement for Max Allegri.

Gasperini is doing an admirable job with La Dea and has turned them into arguably the most exciting team in Serie A.

They play an attractive brand of attacking football, which Juve fans would love and the gaffer has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the Italian remains committed to his present employers and insists that links between him and the black and whites are just rumours.

He said via Via Tuttomercatoweb:

“These are rumors that pop up everywhere, but we are all focused on doing the best we can. It would be great for me to reach the maximum this season. Is the Champions the best? Yes, the shield is a little tough.”

Juve FC Says

Gasperini is one of the finest Italian gaffers around, but Allegri is doing a good job at the helm in Turin and it makes little sense to replace him at the moment.

A move for another manager should not be considered now because Allegri is the best man to get us out of our current situation.