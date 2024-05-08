Juventus has entrusted Cristiano Giuntoli with the task of rebuilding their team as they aim to reclaim their status as the top Italian club.

The Bianconeri have underachieved since 2020, and the club has also faced some off-field troubles that have cost them dearly.

In need of a fresh start, Juventus has placed its trust in Giuntoli to lead them back to where they rightfully belong.

Giuntoli spent nearly a decade at Napoli and played a key role in their Serie A triumph last season, making him one of the most sought-after sporting directors in the world.

Juve has secured his services, but not much has changed during his first season at the club.

However, this is expected to change in the summer, as Juventus will progressively provide him with more resources to overhaul the team.

Despite his short time in the role, Giuntoli’s performance has been promising, and former Juventus star Giancarlo Alessandrelli believes he will do a good job.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“It’s (Giuntoli’s presence) the greatest gift. It represents the company I love. There is him, Brio, Marocchino, Scirea’s wife, Boniperti’s children, Marco Landucci. I’m not happy, I’m overjoyed. Hearing these people thank you for inviting them is a wonderful thing.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did a good job at Napoli and has started his spell at Juventus in fine fashion. We believe he will deliver before his contract expires.