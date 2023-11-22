Italy legend Giancarlo Antognoni has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Derby d’Italia match between Juventus and Inter Milan.

In the highly anticipated clash, both clubs will compete fiercely to secure victory. Juventus, free from European football commitments, has managed to stay close to Inter in the standings. Meanwhile, Inter Milan currently leads the league and is considered a strong contender to win the title at the end of the season.

Despite the Nerazzurri’s position, Juventus may approach the game with less pressure. Manager Max Allegri, who secured victories in both league fixtures against Inter last season, will likely aim to replicate that success.

Antognoni expressed his anticipation for the game, highlighting the tactical nature of the fixture.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Good match, the Italian derby is always very tactical. We know the characteristics of the two teams, Inter have more chances even if they play in Turin, Juventus are more rested. I see a small advantage for Inter but it will be a duel that will continue throughout the championship for the Scudetto.”

Inter Milan is our strongest opponent in domestic football and we have to be in our best shape to win this game.

Our players know this and they know the importance of the game, just as our fans do.