Giancarlo De Sisti says Juventus deserves punishment if they broke the law

Former AS Roma and Fiorentina midfielder Giancarlo De Sisti is the latest ex-player to comment on Juventus’ struggle with the law.

The black and whites have lost 15 league points as a punishment for using capital gains and could lose more when the Prisma investigation is concluded.

The club has maintained its innocence and has appealed the punishment with confidence that it will get it overturned.

However, until they win the appeal, some people will continue to agree that they are guilty and Sisti insists they must be punished if they have done wrong.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“I don’t know the cards, but if there’s the certainty that an offense has been committed, it’s right that Juve pay the penance. It’s right to give them a beating!”

Juve FC Says

When it concerns Juventus, we can expect many people to have an opinion about them because we are the top club in the country.

However, the board has urged fans to stay calm while they appeal the case and we trust them to secure victory on appeal.

Hopefully, the ongoing case will not affect our players and they will keep winning to help the team end this term in a good position.