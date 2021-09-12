Giancarlo Marocchi accuses Ronaldo of doing what he wouldn’t at Juventus on his Manchester United debut

Giancarlo Marocchi noticed that Cristiano Ronaldo played as a centre forward on his debut for Manchester United yesterday and reveals that the Portuguese superstar refused to play there at Juventus.

Ronaldo likes to play from the left where he can cut in and score goals with his right foot.

The Portugal international scored more goals than any attacker in Italy last season and didn’t do that by operating as a centre forward.

However, at United, he would face competition from the likes of the injured Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to become the club’s left-sided attacker.

Their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, named him in the starting XI against Newcastle United yesterday and he shone.

He scored twice in a 4-1 win over their Premier League opponents, but former Juventus midfielder, Marocchi says he would have said no to playing in that role in Turin.

“I noticed he played a centre forward yesterday, which is something he refused to do when he was at Juventus,” the former Italy winger, now a pundit for Sky Sport Italia, said as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve has to move on from Ronaldo now and the most important thing for them should be finding a player in their squad who can score as many goals as Ronaldo did for them.