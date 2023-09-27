Giancarlo Marocchi, formerly associated with both Juventus and Bologna, has praised Arkadiusz Milik as an excellent backup option to Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium.

During the summer transfer window, Juventus remained relatively quiet in terms of new arrivals. However, they secured Milik’s return to the club following his impressive loan spell with them last season.

Despite their best efforts to offload Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, he has stayed at the club, providing Juventus with a strong attacking duo alongside Milik.

Milik demonstrated his value in the recent game against Lecce by scoring the decisive goal, highlighting that the Bianconeri can rely on him if Vlahovic encounters difficulties in finding the back of the net. Marocchi’s praise underscores the depth and quality of Juventus’ striking options.

Marocchi was impressed and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If you have Milik, you have a good advantage, he will be the reserve for Vlahovic who, however, due to his presence will always be forced to play well and is still an important reserve.”

Juve FC Says

Milik proved his worth while on loan with us last season, so it is not surprising that he has delivered good performances for us this term.

The Pole is a player we know will do even better as the term progresses and will get more chances to start matches.