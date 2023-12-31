Former Juventus player Giancarlo Marocchi has expressed admiration for the impact Adrien Rabiot is making at the club, particularly after his goal secured a victory against AS Roma last night.

Rabiot has emerged as a crucial player for Juventus over the last two seasons, surprising many by signing a contract extension with the club when there were expectations of his departure.

His goal against Roma proved to be of significant importance, earning Juventus three points and keeping them in close contention for the top spot in the Serie A table.

As a result of the victory, the Bianconeri find themselves closer to the summit of the league table than they were at the beginning of the match.

Juve will be delighted with his contribution as always and Marocchi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’ve always appreciated Rabiot , even if he plays badly in a match. He always comes to double your lead. You’re a striker, who helps you ? Rabiot. Then when, like last year, he scores 11/12 goals … he unlocks it for you with crazy clarity , you become a leader even without speaking.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our most important players over the last few years and everyone can see why we are eager for him to remain at the club.

The midfielder’s future remains the subject of doubts, but we must focused on getting the most from him, even if this is his last season on our books.