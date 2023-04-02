Alessandro Del Piero
Club News

Giancarlo Marocchi says Juventus wants Del Piero to return

April 2, 2023 - 4:00 pm

Former Juventus man Giancarlo Marocchi insists there is a great desire to have Alessandro Del Piero back at the club.

The striker is a Juve legend and one of the players who the fans want to see make a return.

As new leaders were brought in at the start of this year, speculations were rife that he might be a part of the group.

However, the new board hasn’t given him a role yet as they continue to work to rebuild the image of the club.

However, it probably is just a matter of time before he gets a role in Turin again.

Marocchi admits more people want to see him back at the Allianz Stadium working in some capacity.

He says via Calciomercato:

“There is the desire to have Del Piero in the Juventus family and not just in history. I hope Elkann takes this step because it’s the right direction. Who better than Del Piero can help you avoid making mistakes? I think it can help the team take certain players and above all avoid taking 3 in one role and zero in another. I think it can do it well”.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is one of the legends we love and the former striker will probably do a good job as a leader in the organisation.

Having been a player himself, he will know how to represent those playing for the club now.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

juventus finances

Juventus paid the most money to agents in Serie A last year

April 2, 2023
Bernardeschi

Video – Federico Bernadeschi scores from a direct corner kick in MLS

April 2, 2023

Juventus ready to reopen channels with UEFA but a decisive action is required

April 2, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.