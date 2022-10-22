Giancarlo Marocchi says Rabiot is a good player when we don’t think about his salary

Former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi praised Adrien Rabiot for his two-goal performance against Empoli last night.

The midfielder has often been the subject of severe criticism from fans and pundits who struggle to see what he does on the pitch.

However, Max Allegri likes the former PSG man and keeps fielding him in different matches as long as he is fit enough to contribute.

Rabiot has now scored four competitive goals for the Bianconeri in this campaign, showing an improvement in one of the essential areas of his game.

The midfielder earns a lot of money at Juve and the Bianconeri wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the last transfer window to save cash and make some money.

However, the deal broke down and Marocchi says if we don’t think about his huge salary, he is a terrific player to have in the team.

He said via Calciomercato:

“If we forget how much he earns, he becomes the best of Juventus for continuity, if we think about the paycheck, then there are 5-6 goals a year missing. There are still many positive aspects if we talk about the French.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our finest players and the midfielder continues to show he can deliver for us on his good day.

Keeping him at the Allianz Stadium would be tricky because his current form could make him demand a huge salary increase before he extends his deal with the Bianconeri.