Giancarlo Padovan gives reasons why Inter Milan will beat Juventus

Calciomercato columnist Giancarlo Padovan has commented on the Juventus match against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia this evening at the San Siro and insists the Black and Whites are not the favourites.

Juve is facing a very tough task to qualify for the final after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg in Turin.

Because of home advantage, Inter is slight favourites, but Juventus has beaten them at the San Siro in the league this season, which means the Black and Whites can deliver there when it matters the most.

Juve is now keen to ensure they can secure passage to the final and probably win the competition, but Padovan believes Inter has the better chance. He writes:

“The first reason is that Inter is in good shape, as demonstrated by their three goals against Empoli, while Juventus is tired.

The second reason is that Lukaku is back in form (two goals and an assist against Empoli), while Vlahovic, who was spared against Napoli for the match at San Siro, will not play due to an ankle sprain.

The third reason is that Milik, Vlahovic’s replacement, played almost ninety minutes with Napoli without ever taking a shot, while Kean, his alternative, will be out for another ten days.

The fourth reason is a consequence of the second and third. If Inter scores now, the Juventus forwards, substitutes, midfielders, and defenders are struggling to find the net.

The fifth reason is that Inter will be driven by a full San Siro, and the effects of Lukaku’s grace will be felt both on the field (Lukaku will be there) and in the stands”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter would be tough, but it is great news that we are not seen as the favourites and we expect our players to use that to their advantage.

It means we have nothing to lose and should play our game very well.