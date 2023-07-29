According to reports, Juventus manager Max Allegri has expressed a strong desire to work with Romelu Lukaku, despite having a talented striker like Dusan Vlahovic in his current squad.

Although Allegri and Vlahovic have spent one-and-a-half seasons together, their partnership has not been as successful as both parties might have hoped.

As a result, it is being speculated that parting ways could be the best solution for both Allegri and Vlahovic, leading Juventus to consider Lukaku as a potential replacement.

Initially, it was believed that Juventus would only pursue Lukaku if they were able to sell Vlahovic. However, recent reports suggest that the Bianconeri are now actively pursuing Lukaku, regardless of Vlahovic’s future at the club.

Journalist Giancarlo Padovan has now revealed why. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus still needs to do more in the transfer market. If Lukaku arrives instead of Vlahovic, Allegri will have the player he wants. He doesn’t want Vlahovic because he doesn’t know how to make the most of him; in fact, he penalises him. On the other hand, Lukaku is a player who provides depth, physicality, heading ability, and other qualities that he needs. If Lukaku comes.”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has been one of the finest strikers in Serie A in recent times, so he is one man who could instantly turn us into Italian champions again.

Vlahovic has looked out of place in Turin and the Serbian probably needs to find a new home that suits his style of play.