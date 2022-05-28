Giancarlo Padovan urges Juventus to do this when Dybala and Morata leave

The Italian journalist Giancarlo Padovan has urged Juventus to sign new players to support Dusan Vlahovic if Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala leave the club.

Dybala is on his way out after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal with the Bianconeri.

Morata is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and Juve is struggling to reach an agreement over signing him permanently.

It seems both attackers will eventually leave the club and Padovan believes it calls for them to sign replacements.

He says via Tuttojuve: “Juve are not in place in front of them, Morata and Dybala go away. A deputy Vlahovic and a player who plays next to him serves. I was reading about Muriel’s hypothesis that it could be an excellent alternative and cost relatively little. We are talking about players not seasoned but of a certain age. This seems like a cheerful line to me.”

Juve FC Says

At this point, we cannot afford to lose players and not replace them because it will affect us in the long run.

We are rebuilding the team, and it is clear to see that its quality is very low.

If we don’t replace the outgoing players, we might finish the next campaign worse than the previous one.