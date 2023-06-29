Giancarlo Padovan urges Juventus to take a chance on Icardi

Journalist Giancarlo Padovan expresses his bewilderment at the absence of any Italian clubs considering the addition of Mauro Icardi to their squads during this transfer window.

The Argentine striker had an impressive stint at Galatasaray last season, contributing to their triumph in the Turkish league.

Icardi had established himself as a prolific forward in Serie A and has also excelled during his time at PSG.

Juventus has previously expressed interest in acquiring Icardi and reports frequently link him to a potential move to the Turin-based club.

Nevertheless, Icardi has never come particularly close to joining Juventus in the past, and this summer presents another opportunity for a potential change in circumstances.

Padovan believes he can deliver and urges Juve to sign him. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Why isn’t any Italian team in need of a striker considering Mauro Icardi? Maybe it’s because he had a falling out with Inter? If I were a rival team, I would consider it a plus. Is it because he played in a less competitive league than ours? Assuming it’s true, and I doubt it, he made 26 appearances this season, scoring 23 goals, providing eight assists, and winning the Turkish league with Galatasaray.

“Just to give an example, Allegri would be perfectly fine with it, certainly better than Vlahovic, who only has the advantage of being much younger but not better.”

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the finest strikers we have seen play in Serie A, but the Argentinian is not who we need.

We have more than enough options for that role and he is too controversial to join us.