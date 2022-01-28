Gianfranco Zigoni says Juventus is underrating Morata and discusses Vlahovic’s move

Former Juventus and Italy star, Gianfranco Zigoni has commented on the Dusan Vlahovic transfer from Fiorentina to Juve.

The Serbian is expected to become the next top striker in Max Allegri’s squad within hours.

He is already undergoing his medical and will be announced as a new Bianconeri player soon.

Zigogol is happy about the transfer, but he seems to be a fan of Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard could become the player that suffers the most from Vlahovic’s arrival unless Max Allegri can play both of them in the same lineup.

However, Zigogol says the Spaniard is underrated, and he wants to see how Vlahovic will perform at another club where the team is not built around him.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “He is strong and Juve made a good shot, but I see that Morata is underestimated.

“The Spaniard, on the other hand, is not bad. I have this reflection on Vlahovic: everyone played with Fiorentina for him and he was the absolute protagonist, now I want to see what happens at Juve where there are so many roosters.”

Juve FC Says

Morata has been below-par in this campaign and we probably wouldn’t have pushed to sign Vlahovic if he was in better form.

The former Chelsea man doesn’t have the goals that we need to get back inside the top four.

If he doesn’t leave the Allianz Stadium this month, then he can compete with the Serbian for a spot on the team and prove his worth.