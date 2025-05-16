Juventus are reportedly interested in reappointing Antonio Conte as their manager next season, despite the fact that he is currently in charge at Napoli. Conte, who only took over the reins at Napoli at the beginning of this campaign, has made a strong impact and is in contention to win the Serie A title in his debut season at the club.

Meanwhile, Juventus are already on its second managerial appointment of the term, having started with Thiago Motta before replacing him with Igor Tudor. It is a situation that the club’s hierarchy is reportedly eager to resolve ahead of the next campaign, and bringing Conte back to Turin is being viewed as a step towards stability.

Juventus Aim to Correct a Costly Decision

During the summer, Conte was available for appointment, but Juventus chose to hand the job to the less experienced Motta. That decision has not yielded the results the club had hoped for, and there is now a growing sentiment within the Bianconeri leadership that they missed an opportunity to secure a more seasoned tactician.

Conte’s impressive start with Napoli has made him a highly valued figure, and reports suggest that Juventus are now seriously exploring the possibility of convincing him to return. The interest has understandably caused concern in Naples, where there is a belief that Juventus possess the resources and appeal to attract the manager if their intentions are firm.

Zola Expresses Doubt Over Conte’s Departure

Despite the speculation, not everyone is convinced that Conte will depart. Speaking via TuttoJuve, Gianfranco Zola expressed his view on the matter, stating:

“Conte? I’m not so convinced that he’ll leave, especially if things go well. I would try to keep him at all costs. Antonio comes and creates value. I like him a lot. For the love I have for Napoli, I hope they find an agreement.”

Conte’s ability to reshape teams and instil a winning mentality is well known. However, whether he will leave Napoli remains uncertain, particularly if the club continue to support him by providing a competitive squad for next season.