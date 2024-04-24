Gianfranco Zola is one of Kenan Yildiz’s fans and has praised the talented Juventus youngster.

Yildiz broke into the first team at the end of last year and is fast becoming a player Juve can rely on.

The team is not currently enjoying a successful phase, which has also affected the amount of game time offered to Yildiz.

However, the youngster is clearly a talented player with a big future ahead of him.

Like most football fans, he has impressed Zola with his talents, and the Italian Icon said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yildiz is very strong. I really like him. He has very important qualities for having a career at the highest level”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is one of the best players on our team now despite being only 18, and there is so much more to come for Turkiye International.

Yildiz is a key player for now and in the future, and we expect him to start more matches in the next campaign.

However, he has a lot of suitors who are willing to splash the cash on him. Can Juventus reject the advances and keep one of their best talents in several years? Time will tell, but for now, we will enjoy his contributions.