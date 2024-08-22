Gianfranco Zola has named Nicolò Fagioli as one of his favourite players and plans to closely follow the midfielder in Serie A this season.

The Juventus star feels like a new addition to the squad after being sidelined for much of last season due to suspension. He returned just in time to make Italy’s squad for Euro 2024 and is now eager to impress Thiago Motta from the Juventus bench.

The Bianconeri regard him as a key player, and Motta is expected to rely heavily on him for much of the team’s creativity.

Fagioli is a highly talented midfielder, and many believe he will thrive under Motta’s free-flowing, offensive style of play.

His potential excites many observers, including Italy’s national team manager, Luciano Spalletti, who is also keeping a close eye on the midfielder this season.

Zola will join him after admitting, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Nicolò Fagioli, I respect him and I am eager to see him this year. I’ll follow him.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has shown glimpses of his talents, and the time has come for him to win a shirt on the team.

Under the more offensive Motta, he should thrive because he is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Serie A.