Italian legend Gianfranco Zola has named the clubs he believes can challenge to win Serie A this season.

The Italian top flight is poised to be more competitive than it was last season when Napoli led the standings for an extended period and was considered favourites to become champions.

However, the Naples side is struggling to defend their title, facing strong competition from teams like Inter Milan and Juventus, making it difficult for them to have things go their way.

Juventus is one of the teams that are being touted as potential champions for the upcoming summer, primarily due to their absence from European competition. Max Allegri’s men are making the most of this advantage to secure as many points as possible.

Nevertheless, Zola believes that other clubs could clinch the Italian championship by the end of the season.

Asked if AC Milan and Napoli are contenders, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Absolutely yes, I include them among the four big candidates together with Inter and Juve, while Roma and Lazio are one step behind.”

Juve FC Says

Winning Serie A is not easy, but we are on the right path as we win top matches.

If we keep winning and maintaining a good record at the back, in no time, we will top the standings and stay there.