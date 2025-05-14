Juventus is preparing for a structural reshuffle at the end of the season, one that could significantly benefit Giorgio Chiellini. The club is expected to change at the leadership level, with Francesco Calvo already set to depart, having attracted interest from Aston Villa. His exit is anticipated to initiate a wider reorganisation within the hierarchy as the club continues its efforts to return to the top of Italian football.

Juventus remains in a rebuilding phase and, while they are not yet where they aspire to be, there is optimism that progress will be made. The changes at board level are part of a broader strategy to refine the club’s internal operations and better position them for long-term success.

Chiellini Poised for Expanded Role

Since returning to Turin after ending his playing career, Chiellini has taken on the role of Head of Football Institutional Relations. While important, this position has not been among the most influential within the club’s executive framework. However, Juventus is now preparing to elevate Chiellini’s responsibilities, integrating him more directly into decision-making processes that affect the sporting side of the organisation.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb includes comments from Gianluca di Marzio, who shed light on how the leadership shake-up could impact the former defender. As quoted by the outlet:

“The former defender is currently Head of Football Institutional Relations, but the club’s goal is to make him more operational, giving him in particular more responsibility also in the sporting area: the former defender could support Cristiano Giuntoli on the most important decisions.”

Juventus Turning to Familiar Figures

The decision to expand Chiellini’s role reflects Juventus’s strategy of relying on individuals who possess an intrinsic understanding of the club’s values and operations. Having been a key figure in the team for many years, Chiellini brings a wealth of experience and insight that could prove vital as the club seeks to streamline its decision-making process.

His increased involvement in sporting matters is expected to provide additional support to Cristiano Giuntoli. As Juventus charts a new course forward, the presence of trusted former players in strategic roles may be essential to bridging the gap between past success and future ambitions.