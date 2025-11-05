Luciano Spalletti’s latest remarks regarding the future of Dusan Vlahovic indicate that the striker may be open to extending his stay at Juventus. The Serbian forward is approaching the end of his current contract and would become a free agent at the conclusion of the season if he does not sign a renewal. For some time, such an extension appeared improbable, with many believing the club had already resigned itself to his eventual departure.

Vlahovic has long been considered one of the most important players in the Juventus squad. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the club has continued to rely heavily on him, recognising the significant contribution he makes in front of goal. His ability to deliver consistent performances has forced successive managers to keep him central to their plans, even though doing so could complicate long-term squad planning if he ultimately leaves on a free transfer.

A Key Player in Excellent Form

Juventus are currently striving to rediscover their best form, and retaining a player of Vlahovic’s calibre would be a major boost to those efforts. His performances this season have been outstanding, demonstrating the determination and clinical finishing that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards. Spalletti’s recent comments have therefore provided encouragement to supporters who hope that both sides can reach an agreement before his contract expires.

The notion of extending his stay is not only a sporting decision but also a strategic one. Juventus understand that losing Vlahovic without compensation would represent a significant setback, given his current form and market value. For the player, remaining in Turin could offer stability and a platform to continue his development under a manager who appears to have renewed confidence in his abilities.

Di Marzio’s Update on Contract Talks

While optimism has begun to surface among supporters, Gianluca Di Marzio has offered a measured update on the situation. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he explained: “It remains to be seen whether Vlahovic and his entourage will be open to discussions, though the management has yet to begin discussing a possible continuation. Or whether the deal will end, as is natural, at the end of the season, leaving Vlahovic free to make other decisions.”

Di Marzio’s comments highlight the ongoing uncertainty surrounding negotiations. While both parties may be open to dialogue, formal talks have yet to commence. As the season progresses, Juventus will need to determine whether extending Vlahovic’s contract aligns with their long-term ambitions, while the player must decide whether his future truly lies in Turin or elsewhere.